Emmanuel Dieseruvwe: Oldham Athletic sign Salford City forward on loan

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has scored three goals in 27 appearances for Salford this season, with his most recent goal coming against Carlisle in August

Oldham Athletic have signed forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe from fellow League Two side Salford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old helped Salford win promotion to the English Football League and has made 52 appearances.

"We are very happy to add Emmanuel to our frontline to give us more strength, power and athleticism in that area of the pitch," boss Dino Maamria said.

"I believe he will develop to be a fantastic signing for us."

