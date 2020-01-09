Jordan Roberts: Gillingham sign winger from Ipswich Town on loan

Jordan Roberts has made just five appearances for Ipswich Town so far this season

Gillingham have signed winger Jordan Roberts from fellow League One side Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys from Crawley in 2018 and has made 17 appearances for the club.

"He played in the Championship last season, there was a change of manager and this season he hasn't played a part," Gills boss Steve Evans said.

"He played against us in the EFL Trophy and was outstanding and tested us."

