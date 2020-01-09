Ross County in talks with Inverness CT defender Coll Donaldson

Inverness defensive duo Rooney (left) and Donaldson (right) have been approached for moves

Ross County are in discussions with defender Coll Donaldson over a move to Dingwall, says Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson.

Centre-back Donaldson, 24, has made more than 100 appearances for the club since leaving Dundee United in 2017.

Inverness CT's Championship promotion rivals Dundee have also begun talks with right-back Shaun Rooney.

"We take it as a compliment," said Robertson of the interest in the duo, and others in his squad.

"There's a lot of interest in a lot of our players - not many Championship clubs have players on the wanted list of so many other clubs.

"And that's testament to myself for finding them, and myself and my staff developing them."

As well as Donaldson and Rooney, four other players have yet to agree new contracts to stay with Inverness next season.

Three of those are in talks with other clubs, but Robertson insisted they will not be going "cheap" this month, despite Inverness' ongoing financial troubles.

"We are at the stage where bigger clubs can pick off our players," he said. "But one thing that has been made abundantly clear is they won't get them for peanuts."

"If they want to come and get them now that's their prerogative, but if they think they're going to get them cheap in the transfer window they've no chance.

"And if that means they're here to the end of the season then they'll be here to play for us."

Given the interest from elsewhere, Robertson confirmed that he is close to bringing in a defender and a forward, both short term.

Inverness are currently second in the Championship, 14 points behind runaway leaders Dundee United.