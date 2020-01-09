Tom Elliott: Salford City sign Millwall striker on two-and-a-half-year deal

Tom Elliott has had spells with Leeds, Hamilton, Stockport, Cambridge, AFC Wimbledon and Millwall

Salford City have signed Millwall striker Tom Elliott on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 29-year-old had only made one appearance for the Championship side this season and they released him from his contract to allow him to join the League Two outfit.

Elliott scored seven goals in 57 league appearances for the Lions.

He could make his debut for Salford, who are nine points outside the play-offs, against Northampton on Saturday.

