League Two
Leyton Orient19:45Northampton
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Northampton Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon28165749311853
2Exeter27158438271153
3Crewe26145748321647
4Plymouth26145743271647
5Bradford27129635241145
6Northampton27136840301045
7Cheltenham271111541221944
8Colchester271111538251344
9Forest Green2812883325844
10Port Vale28101173533241
11Newport259972522336
12Walsall28106122837-936
13Salford2898113539-435
14Scunthorpe2888123740-332
15Crawley28711103639-332
16Cambridge2887133037-731
17Grimsby2679102530-530
18Oldham28611112742-1529
19Mansfield2869133745-827
20Leyton Orient2769123344-1127
21Carlisle2768132444-2026
22Macclesfield2661282529-424
23Stevenage28313121931-1222
24Morecambe2857162450-2622
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you