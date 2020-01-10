Irish Premiership: 'Every game is massive now' - Glens boss McDermott

Hrvoje Plum celebrates scoring for Glentoran in their 2-1 win over Warrenpoint in September

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says "quality and belief" has been key to their title challenge as they prepare to face bottom side Warrenpoint Town.

The in-form Glens lie just three points off the top thanks to a 13-match unbeaten run in the Premiership.

"There's competition for places, a hunger to succeed and a resilience in the squad," said McDermott.

"Any team in the top five or six could win the title and our players deserve to be where we are in the league."

Glentoran will be without the suspended Paul O'Neill for the visit of Warrenpoint, who have been boosted by four January arrivals.

Defender Colm Deasy and striker Ryan Swan joined the Milltown side on Wednesday with midfielders Stuart Hutchinson and Kealan Dillon signing last week.

Mick McDermott runs to celebrate with his Glens team after last Saturday's penalty shoot-out win over Portadown in the Irish Cup

McDermott has overseen a revival in the east Belfast side's fortunes although he is wary of the basement boys as his team aim to stay in the hunt for a first Gibson Cup success since 2009.

"Warrenpoint have taken their chance of bringing in new players and it will be tough but we be ready," added McDermott.

"We just have the attitude that every game is massive now - everyone in that top five or six has a chance.

Blues favourites

"However, it is hard to look past Linfield with their resources and games in hand while Crusaders also have a great squad and there's the quality of Cliftonville.

"We want to be competitive, for teams to worry about playing Glentoran and to be in a position to win trophies and get into Europe."

The Oval encounter is one of three games on Saturday with Glenavon, who are beginning life without Rhys Marshall after his move to Shamrock Rovers, hosting Institute.

Dungannon Swifts are just five points from the relegation zone and Kris Lindsay's side welcome Ballymena United to Stangmore Park.