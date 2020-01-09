Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'not expecting big things' in transfer window

Arsenal have won their past two matches, against Leeds in the FA Cup and Manchester United in the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "not expecting big things" from the club in the January transfer market.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spaniard Arteta took over last month and has won two, drawn one and lost one of his four matches in charge.

"If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, we'll look at the options," Arteta said.

"I'm not expecting big things.

"I'm expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That's the biggest expectations from my side.

"We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time.

"We have to see if we can find options there."

The Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Nicholas Pepe for £72m last summer and also brought in full-back Kieran Tierney for £25m, defender David Luiz, forward Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, who rejoined Saint-Etienne on loan, taking their spending to more than £135m.

Defender Calum Chambers has been ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, while left-back Tierney is out until March after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Arteta said Emile Smith Rowe, 19, Eddie Nketiah, 20, and Tyreece John-Jules, 18, could leave on loan this month.

Areta wants Aubameyang to stay but contract talks yet to start

The 37-year-old also said talks over a new contract for captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not begin until the summer.

The Gabon striker's current deal runs out at the end of next season and he has been linked with a move away.

However, Aubameyang said in his programme notes before Monday's FA Cup win over Leeds that he was "committed" to the club and "desperate to bring it back to the top".

Arteta said he was "thrilled" to read those comments.

"My intention is to keep Auba obviously, because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we're going to be stronger and closer to winning football matches.

"That's the only thing.

"But at the moment we're in the middle of the season and we haven't discussed anything further on [a new contract] at the club."