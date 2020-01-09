Gary Madine: Cardiff City release striker

Gary Madine began his career at Carlisle United

Striker Gary Madine has left Cardiff City by "mutual consent", according to the Championship club.

The Bluebirds signed Madine from Bolton for around £6m on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018.

The 29-year-old failed to score a single goal in 28 appearances.

Madine was a part of the Cardiff squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2018 but made only nine appearances in the Championship this season.

In a statement, Cardiff said: "We'd like to thank Gary for his efforts since joining the Club in January 2018 and wish him well with his future career."