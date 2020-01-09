Gary Madine: Cardiff City release striker
Striker Gary Madine has left Cardiff City by "mutual consent", according to the Championship club.
The Bluebirds signed Madine from Bolton for around £6m on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018.
The 29-year-old failed to score a single goal in 28 appearances.
Madine was a part of the Cardiff squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2018 but made only nine appearances in the Championship this season.
In a statement, Cardiff said: "We'd like to thank Gary for his efforts since joining the Club in January 2018 and wish him well with his future career."