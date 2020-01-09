Jess Fishlock: Midfielder's return set to boost Wales

Jess Fishlock was awarded an MBE for her services to football

Wales' bid to qualify for a first major tournament has been boosted by Jessica Fishlock being set to return from a long-term injury lay-off.

The Seattle Reign midfielder had knee surgery in July, 2019.

The 32-year old is yet to play in Wales' Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, but is set to return alongside fit-again Reading captain Natasha Harding.

Wales host Estonia on 6 March in a friendly ahead of April qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Norway.

Ludlow hopes Wales will be able to call on Fishlock, Harding, who missed the last qualifiers with injury and captain Sophie Ingle, who missed Wales' win in Belarus due to a hip injury.

Wales are second in Euro 2021 Group C and unbeaten, albeit with two games to play against group favourites Norway, while third-placed Northern Ireland are hopeful they can catch Wales and finish second, with double-headers against Belarus and Faroe Islands to come.

The group runners-up are guaranteed at least a play-off berth and Ludlow says Fishlock's return will provide a huge boost.

"Jess has been out for a long time now, but her rehab process is going really well so hopefully we will have her back for this next camp," she added.

"Obviously there are limitations in her game time, if there is any, with regard to her.

"With all the issues we have had in this campaign, when we have been missing players, it has been very experienced national team players and they are really hard to replace.

"The reality is that when we replace these players it is with very young, inexperienced players.

"As coaches going into competitive games, you always want your experienced, mature and top-level players to be available."

