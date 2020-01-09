Gareth Bale's agent says he is 'unlikely' to leave Real Madrid even in summer

Gareth Bale is Wales men's team's top goalscorer

Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid in January and is "unlikely" to leave this summer, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale's contract at the Bernabeu runs until 2022 and despite being close to a move to China at the start of the season, he is now set to stay at Real.

The Wales winger has been linked with a return to his former club Tottenham.

Barnett says Bale is "going nowhere," this month despite previously saying he "was not ecstatic" at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old was close to leaving for China last summer, while he has endured a difficult season with Madrid's supporters booing him after after Bale posed with a flag that read: "Wales, golf, Madrid, in that order."

He joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world record fee and has won the Champions League four times since moving to Spain.

Real are currently in Saudi Arabia competing for the Spanish Super Cup and will play Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final after beating Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday.

Bale missed the Valencia win with a chest infection and has been ruled out of Sunday's final.