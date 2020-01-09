Marcus Browne: Middlesbrough forward joins Oxford United for second loan spell

Marcus Browne has made 14 appearances in his first season with Middlesbrough

Oxford United have re-signed Middlesbrough forward Marcus Browne on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was last season loaned out by West Ham, spending the 2018-19 season with Oxford in a campaign in which he made 44 appearances.

He went on to to join Boro for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.

The U's have also brought in centre-half Rob Atkinson, 21, for an undisclosed fee from National League side Eastleigh.

Atkinson has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Oxford.

