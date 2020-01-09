Billy Clarke: Grimsby Town sign striker after Plymouth release

Billy Clarke played under Grimsby boss Ian Holloway at Blackpool

Grimsby Town have signed striker Billy Clarke until the end of the season after he was released by Plymouth.

The ex-Bradford and Crawley man, 32, made 12 appearances for the Pilgrims after joining on a short-term deal, which was due to end later this month.

Clarke is Ian Holloway's first permanent signing as Grimsby boss, with Anthony Glennon joining on loan.

"He's a good pro, good lad and we wish him all the best," said Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.