Scott Sinclair ready for new start at Preston after trophy-laden years at Celtic

Scott Sinclair won all three domestic trophies in each of his three seasons at Celtic

Scott Sinclair rates his time at Celtic as "one of the best parts of my career" but admits a lack of recent game time has been "very frustrating".

Having started just one match for the Scottish champions this season, the 30-year-old winger has signed for Preston on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

After winning three successive domestic trebles with Celtic, he is looking forward to a "fresh start" at Deepdale.

"I want to get back playing, enjoying my football, scoring goals," he said.

Sinclair signed for Celtic in August 2016, scoring 25 goals in his debut season and winning the Scottish PFA player of the year award.

He found the net 18 times in his second campaign and scored 17 last term, despite losing his status as a regular starter when Neil Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager in February.

Reflecting on his stay in Glasgow, Sinclair, formerly with Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It's one of the best parts of my career.

"The treble treble had never been done, so that show's how difficult it is.

"The expectations at Celtic are so high, fans want to see you win every game, so there's no room for error."

Preston had approached Sinclair in the summer, with the player saying: "I was all up for the move but for whatever reason it didn't materialise."

With 20 games of the campaign remaining, the new arrival reckons Alex Neil's side, currently 10th in the Championship - only four points off third place, are contenders for a place in the top flight.

"With the players we've got we can push for promotion," he said.

"It's a fresh start for me, a new chapter - I want to hit the ground running."