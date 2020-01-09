Steven Fletcher: Sheffield Wednesday striker out for up to 10 weeks with knee injury

From the section

Steven Fletcher was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of Sheffield Wednesday's game at Brighton on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old Scotland international suffered the injury in the Owls' 1-0 win at Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Fletcher is Wednesday's top scorer this season with 12 goals.

Garry Monk's side, who face leaders Leeds on Saturday, are eighth in the Championship, two points outside the play-offs.