Leasing.com Trophy: Leicester City Under-21s to face Newport in quarter-finals

Leicester City Under-21s beat Tranmere 2-1 to progress to the last eight of the Leasing.com Trophy

Leicester City Under-21s will face League Two side Newport County in the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

The Foxes are the only academy side left in the competition after Scunthorpe beat Manchester City Under-21s on Wednesday.

The Iron travel to holders Portsmouth, while Salford City host Accrington Stanley.

Stevenage visit Exeter City in an all League Two tie.

The ties will be played the week commencing Monday, 20 January.