David Beckham's Inter Miami cleared to speak to Celtic winger Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan scored his only Europa League goal against Rennes in November

Celtic have given winger Lewis Morgan permission to speak to David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.

Morgan, 23, signed for Celtic from St Mirren for £300,000 in January 2018 but has only played 31 games for the Scottish champions.

This season the Scotland international has started just 10 games, scoring two goals.

The new MLS season starts next month in what will be the maiden campaign for Beckham's new franchise.

Former England captain Beckham, who played for MLS side LA Galaxy from 2007-2012, is owner and president of the new franchise, and announced the club name, colours and new stadium plans in September 2018.

Their first MLS match is at Los Angeles FC on 1 March.