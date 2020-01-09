FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One

Manchester City celebrate winning the FA Cup
Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 to claim their sixth FA Cup in 2019

The FA Cup fourth-round ties featuring defending champions Manchester City and Premier League leaders Liverpool will be live on BBC One on 26 January.

City host Fulham at 13:00 GMT, while Liverpool's trip to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury kicks off at 17:00.

Leicester City's match at Championship side Brentford will be live on BBC One on Saturday, 25 January (12:45).

The third-round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough (20:05) will be on BBC One on 14 January.

The BBC's coverage of the FA Cup third-round weekend, which culminated with Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Leeds, reached a television audience of 16 million.

FA Cup fourth round schedule

