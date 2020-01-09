Owen Evans: Cheltenham Town sign goalkeeper on loan from Wigan Athletic

Wales Under-21 international Owen Evans has made 27 appearances for Macclesfield this season, keeping seven clean sheets

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Owen Evans from Championship side Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old had been on a season-long loan with Macclesfield, but that came to an end on Thursday ahead of his move to the Robins.

"The opportunity arose fairly quickly and I had to make tough decisions over the last couple of days," he said.

"I felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn't really turn down."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.