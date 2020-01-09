Megan Walsh and Maya Le Tissier: Brighton & Hove Albion Women pair sign new deals

Megan Walsh made more saves in the WSL (95) than any other keeper in the year 2019

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have given new contracts to goalkeeper Megan Walsh and teenage defender Maya Le Tissier.

Former Everton stopper Walsh, 25, arrived from Yeovil Town in July 2019 and has now extended her stay to 2021.

Guernsey-born 17-year-old Le Tissier - who is no relation to Southampton legend Matt - joined Albion in 2018 and has captained England's under-17 side.

Le Tissier has signed her first professional contract until June 2022.

Brighton manager Hope Powell told the club website: "We are thrilled that both Maya and Megan have signed new deals with the club.

"Megan has been superb for us since arriving from Yeovil in the summer. We have also been delighted with Maya's progress this season, and she thoroughly deserves what we hope will be the first of many professional contracts in her career."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.