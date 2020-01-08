ThursdayBackpages 8 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51042479 Read more about sharing. The Daily Star leads on Harry Maguire being injured The Metro also leads off on the England defender's injury The iPaper features Aston Villa's draw at Leicester on Wednesday The Times features Everton fans attempting to confront players at the club's training ground The Sun claim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fed up with Jesse Lingard's performances