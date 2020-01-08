Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester midfielder set to be out for 'few weeks'
Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined for "few weeks" after suffering an injury in training which requires surgery.
The 23-year-old Nigerian was a surprise omission from the matchday squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa.
"He might need a slight operation on Thursday," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.
"It's not overly serious - hopefully going into February, he'll be fit."
Ndidi has played in 24 of Leicester's 26 matches this season.