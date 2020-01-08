Paris St-Germain 6-1 Saint-Etienne: Mauro Icardi scores hat-trick

Mauro Icardi has scored 17 goals in 19 games since joining PSG on loan from Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain reached the French League Cup semi-finals with a 6-1 thrashing of 10-man Saint-Etienne.

Inter Milan loanee Icardi opened the scoring two minutes in, Wesley Fofana was sent off after 31 minutes.

Neymar's dink and a Jessy Moulin own goal made it 3-0 at half-time.

Icardi hit two more and Kylian Mbappe made it 6-0 before Yohan Cabaye - once of Newcastle - headed a consolation after his penalty was saved.

Saint-Etienne, managed by former Southampton and Leicester boss Claude Puel, were as lively as PSG before the red card effectively killed the game, with Fofana sent off for a second bookable offence after a trip on Angel di Maria.

Just eight minutes after Puel's side went down to 10 men, Neymar's clever finish doubled PSG's lead before Di Maria's cross went in via ricochets off two defenders, the post and then the legs of the unfortunate Moulin.

The second half was a one-sided affair as Mbappe was twice provider for Icardi, who has scored 17 goals in 19 games since joining the eight-time League Cup winners.

Icardi then returned the favour as his cross was turned in at the back post by the sliding Mbappe for his 19th goal of the season.

Di Maria gave away a needless penalty for a shove on Charles Abi with Cabaye seeing his effort saved by Sergio Rico, low down to his right, before the midfielder headed home the rebound.

PSG are joined by Stade Reims, Lyon and Lille in the last four.