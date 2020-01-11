Tottenham v Liverpool: Can you name the teams from the Reds' 5-0 drubbing of Spurs in 2013?

Brendan Rodgers and Andre Villas-Boas were in the Liverpool and Tottenham dugouts respectively in 2013

Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League Date: 11 January, 17:30 GMT kick-off Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to North London to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Saturday evening.

The game comes almost seven years to the day since Liverpool ran riot to win 5-0 at White Hart Lane - the biggest winning margin in Premier League history between the two sides.

The result moved Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool to within two points of Arsenal at the top of the league while Andre Villas-Boas was sacked by Spurs the following day.

Can you remember the starting line-ups from that game? You've got five minutes to name as many of the 22 players as you can...