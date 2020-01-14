Tottenham v Middlesbrough quiz: Name 2008 League Cup final line-ups
|FA Cup third-round replay
|Dates: 14 January Coverage: Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough live on BBC One on Tuesday, 14 January (20:00 GMT with a 20:05 kick-off)
After drawing 1-1 with Tottenham at the Riverside, Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough are back in action on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay you can watch live on BBC One.
Alongside Woodgate on the Boro bench will be fellow former Spurs player Robbie Keane; the pair were both in the starting line-up when the north London side won the 2008 League Cup, the club's last piece of silverware.
Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley, with Woodgate scoring the winner in extra time.
Can you name both starting XIs? We've given you a head start with two of the answers, now let's see how you get on with the rest. You've got three minutes...
Can you name the starting line-ups from the 2008 League Cup final?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22