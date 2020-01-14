Tottenham v Middlesbrough quiz: Name 2008 League Cup final line-ups

  • From the section FA Cup
Robbie Keane and Jonathan Woodgate celebrate the winning goal in the 2008 League Cup final
Robbie Keane and Jonathan Woodgate were team-mates the last time Spurs won a trophy - but can you name the other players who started that final?
FA Cup third-round replay
Dates: 14 January Coverage: Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough live on BBC One on Tuesday, 14 January (20:00 GMT with a 20:05 kick-off)

After drawing 1-1 with Tottenham at the Riverside, Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough are back in action on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay you can watch live on BBC One.

Alongside Woodgate on the Boro bench will be fellow former Spurs player Robbie Keane; the pair were both in the starting line-up when the north London side won the 2008 League Cup, the club's last piece of silverware.

Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley, with Woodgate scoring the winner in extra time.

Can you name both starting XIs? We've given you a head start with two of the answers, now let's see how you get on with the rest. You've got three minutes...

Can you name the starting line-ups from the 2008 League Cup final?

