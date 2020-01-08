Football gossip: Cavani, Diop, Zaha, Rodriguez, Reina

Arsenal and Manchester United have submitted offers to sign Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32. (El Chiringuito - via Metro)

Chelsea have made West Ham defender Issa Diop their primary target and will bid £40m for the 22-year-old Frenchman. (Express)

Tottenham are interested in Fulham and Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, 25. (Caught Offside)

Manchester United are understood to be interested in signing Hellas Verona and Albania defender Marash Kumbulla, 19. (Star)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are trying to sign centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 26, from Barcelona with the Spanish club keen to sell the France international. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Ajax are considering trying to bring Matthijs de Ligt back to the club on loan despite the 20-year-old Dutch defender only moving to Juventus during the summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Chelsea are unlikely to pursue a move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha because manager Frank Lampard does not see the 27-year-old as the right fit for the squad. (90min)

Crystal Palace have rejected an approach from German champions Bayern Munich to sign Zaha. (Guardian)

Tottenham have joined the race to sign AC Milan's 24-year-old Poland international striker Krzysztof Piatek with the Italian side holding out for £30m. (Guardian)

Spurs have no immediate plans to sign a replacement for injured midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 30, who is out until April. The club are focusing on signing a midfielder if they sell Kenyan Victor Wanyama, 28, and Denmark international Christian Eriksen, 27. (Evening Standard)

The perfect man to argue your case... Gareth from The Office = Gary Neville

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Burnley and England striker Jay Rodriguez, 30. (The Athletic)

Villa are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 37, from AC Milan. (AS - in Spanish)

Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all looking to sign Tottenham right-back​ Kyle Walker-Peters, 22, on loan. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have £17m for Metz and Senegal attacker Habib Diallo, 24. (Republicain Lorraine - in French)

Chelsea defender Reece James, 20, is close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Metro)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, 19, is set to leave on loan this month as the Gunners work on offloading as many as 12 players in a busy January window. (The Athletic - via Metro)

Watford are considering a bid for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, 26. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has ruled out loan exits for midfielders Luke Freeman, 27, and Ben Osborn, 25, this month but a host of other names could be set for moves away from Bramall Lane. (Mirror)