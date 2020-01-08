Kit Graham: Tottenham Hotspur forward extends deal until 2021

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL Highlights: Graham scores two-minute brace as Spurs beat Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur forward Kit Graham has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League side until 2021.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 15 games since her move from Charlton last summer.

"I'm enjoying my football and my whole life has changed now I'm playing full-time," she told the club website.

Graham was part of the Spurs side that lost to rivals Arsenal in front of a league record 38,262 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

