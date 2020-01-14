Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
Blackpool v Reading
-
- From the section FA Cup
Watch Tottenham v Middlesbrough live and follow the rest of Tuesday's FA Cup action
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Howard
- 26Husband
- 16Tilt
- 6Heneghan
- 20Turton
- 8Spearing
- 17Virtue-ThickBooked at 24mins
- 11Feeney
- 25Guy
- 7Delfouneso
- 21Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 4Thorniley
- 14Scannell
- 15Thompson
- 24Nuttall
- 27Ward
- 29MacDonald
- 37Mafoumbi
Reading
- 1Walker
- 27Richards
- 42Burley
- 16McIntyre
- 22Howe
- 11Obita
- 21Olise
- 8Rinomhota
- 12McCleary
- 15Loader
- 18Boyé
Substitutes
- 23Aluko
- 26Adam
- 32East
- 36Medford-Smith
- 43Southwood
- 45House
- 46Dorsett
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Reading 1. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garath McCleary.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Obita (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Callum Guy (Blackpool).
Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Teddy Howe (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool).
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool).
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Teddy Howe (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Callum Guy (Blackpool).
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
Attempt missed. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Omar Richards.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.