Rhys Marshall: 'It was time to move on from Glenavon'

Rhys Marshall played 22 league games for Glenavon this season, scoring four goals

Rhys Marshall admits while he was grateful for everything that Glenavon had given him, it was time to move on from Mourneview Park.

Marshall, 24, sealed a move to Shamrock Rovers, ending his career at the Lurgan Blues which started as a youth player.

"It was a massive decision to leave, simply because I was comfortable there," said Marshall on the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"It's daunting to move on from somewhere you have been for so long."

He added: "I want to play better football. So for footballing reasons it wasn't as bad (to make a decision).

Marshall broke into the Glenavon first team in 2013 as a teenager

After breaking into the first team in 2013, Marshall has been a regular for the Lurgan Blues over the last seven seasons, winning two Irish Cups.

He moves into full-time football having turned down Glenavon's offer of a four-year contract extension at the beginning of the current campaign.

"You might regret it more than anything," he added on his reasoning to move on from the Irish Premiership.

"At the start of my career at Glenavon I thought I was playing really well for a couple of years.

"I remember having a bad game and I knew I was going to play the next match.

"That can be bad for you and it can continue, and I know that going down to the League of Ireland means I can't play badly."

'It wrecked my head'

Marshall, who has played in central midfield as well as his traditional role at right back, had plenty of suitors to stay in the Irish League - including Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders.

"You just want to pick the right team for yourself. It comes down to the style you want to play or the people that you know," added Marshall.

"It was hard and it wrecked my head for a couple of nights.

"A lot of people think it was about money, but it really wasn't.

Glenavon offered me a contract but I said no, it didn't even get to the money stage."

Marshall won the Irish Cup with Glenavon in 2014 and 2016

After spending so much time in Mid-Ulster, Marshall admits it "has been a bit hectic and emotional" as he played his final game for Glenavon in their Irish Cup defeat by Coleraine.

"It didn't really kick in that I was leaving on Saturday, only when I was at Tallaght on Monday morning," he said.

"It was emotional enough but it was a good send off.

"It was disappointing because of the result, but Gary Hamilton said a few words and then everyone came up and gave me a hug."

Marshall says the two Irish Cups triumphs under Hamilton were a highlight along with beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde in Europa League qualifying.

"There have been a lot of memories and I'm grateful for it all," he continued.

"But I have to move on now and see where it takes me. It is something that I have to do for myself."