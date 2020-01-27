EFL Cup - Semi-Final
Aston Villa19:45Leicester
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Leicester City: Jamie Vardy in squad for Carabao Cup semi-final

Jamie Vardy
Vardy had to be substituted before half-time in Leicester victory over West Ham

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Jamie Vardy will be in the Leicester squad to face Aston Villa in Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Striker Vardy, 33, picked up a gluteal injury during the Foxes' 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Leicester travel to Villa Park with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

"He's in the squad and we'll give it another full day," said Foxes boss Rodgers. "It's one where, if you're asking me if he's 100%, he may be 80%."

He added: "I'd rather have an 80% Jamie Vardy. He's come through the last two days on the field well - he has a part to play."

Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 17 goals, although he has failed to find the net in his past five games.

