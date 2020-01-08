Sam Kerr: Australia call-up will see Chelsea lose forward for Man Utd and West Ham games

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Chelsea 3-1 Reading highlights

Sam Kerr will miss Chelsea's Women's Super League matches against Manchester United and West Ham in February after the striker was called up by Australia for their Olympic qualifying campaign.

Kerr made her Chelsea debut on Sunday, creating one goal with a fine backheel pass in a 3-1 win over Reading.

The 26-year-old will miss a training camp in Sydney before meeting up with the Matildas squad in China.

Australia will face China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand over seven days.

The Matildas need to finish first or second in the group to progress to the next stage of qualifying, a two-leg play-off to reach Tokyo 2020.

