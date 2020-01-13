Money, mental health & Messi - what happens when a player retires early?

Former St Mirren winger Steven Robb hung up his boots at the age of 32

What happens when you have worked your whole life for something, only to have it cruelly ended through no fault of your own?

Injuries are part of life as a professional footballer, but no player expects to have their career totally disrupted and curtailed by them. BBC Scotland has spoken to three former players who were forced to retire early due to injury - Angus Beith, Ellis Plummer and Steven Robb.

A product of the Hearts academy, Beith was forced to quit last year at just 23 after three rounds of surgery on failed to cure a persistent hip injury. Plummer had spells at both Motherwell and St Mirren, but two leg-breaks ended his time as a footballer last year at 24 following fewer than 20 first-team appearances. Robb, meanwhile, made it to 32 before eventually calling time early on an injury-plagued career at various clubs in Scotland and a spell in Thailand.

They have all now made the transition into life after football. Robb and Plummer have clothing businesses, while Beith is studying for a degree while also coaching at Hearts. Here they share their experience of coping with the emotional and physical pain of injury, the darker side of football, and how they used other passions to move into different careers.

Guilt, embarrassment & pressure - dealing with injuries

Life as an injured player can be demoralising. Pressure comes from managers and fans to return to fitness swiftly, and with that comes guilt and shame at being useless on the sidelines. As morale continues to drop, players often feel forced, or force themselves, to play through pain which can make their problems worse.

Beith: "You feel guilt, you're picking up a wage and you're not contributing. There's nothing worse than coming in when everyone is going to training and you're just going to the gym again. The boys were great with me - eventually you have a laugh and a joke about it - but deep down you still feel that guilt. You're desperate to be a part of the team."

Robb: "The manager puts pressure on the player and the player doesn't want to show weakness. The player's maybe going 'I'm not 100% fit, if I play here I could be out for three weeks. But I don't want to look like a wimp so I'm just going to say I'm fit when I'm actually not'."

Plummer: "It's kind of an embarrassment. You've made a commitment, they've put their trust in you and then for whatever reason you can't repay that. There are so many players trying to get a contract and it is a bit hectic, and you might have to play at 60% or 70% fitness and make things worse."

Ellis Plummer made seven appearances for St Mirren

'It was devastating' - accepting retirement

Coming to terms with retirement can be the biggest challenge. Particularly, as was the case with Beith and Plummer, if that day comes before you even reach 25. It can be a slow, gnawing doubt that eventually leads to the final decision, or an abrupt incident. For Beith, that moment came after pulling up in training and breaking down in tears in the team mini bus.

Beith: "It was a hugely emotional time. It's all you ever dream of, then you finally get there and have an injury, and in my case it's taken the dream away from me. It was devastating. I felt like I had so much more to give."

Plummer: "It was all I'd really known since I was seven. Being at such a big club like Man City, the chances were I was going to play at some level for a long time. It was really hard to get my head around at first. After speaking to doctors it was really my health that was in danger when I got older. I just had the image in my head of not being able to run after my kids."

'I can see why players struggle' - the transition

Professional footballers live a very structured life. They have rigid schedules for training, matches, recovery, diet and more. Forced retirement removes that in an instant. It can leave footballers feeling aimless and devoid of purpose. Then there is the loss of the dressing room culture that many professionals have grown up with.

There are other challenges too. For some, deciding what to do next is easy, for others it takes time. Robb started riding a motorbike to fabric shops before training as he looked for fashion inspiration when he played in Thailand, then worked in an office while selling clothing from his house at night, before quitting to run his clothing business full-time.

Robb: "When I was playing in Thailand, I had one year left on my contract, my son was back in Dundee, and it was a case of saying 'when I come home, I'm not going to be a full-time footballer.' I was looking at all different things, I was wanting to be an agent, buying t-shirts off the market in Thailand and sending them home to my business partner Mark [Corcoran] who was at Ross County at the time. We were selling them to friends and that's what led to the business."

Angus Beith won a player of the month award while on loan at Stranraer

Plummer: "The routine of a footballer is quite crazy. You're always told 'come here at this time, you finish at this time' then to just all of a sudden have that stop and you've got to organise yourself. I can see why a lot of players struggle when they stop playing."

Beith: "I miss the routine and the camaraderie. Basically going in and having a laugh with your mates. It has left a big hole in my life."

'Something has to change' - do players get enough help?

Making it as a footballer requires total commitment, focus and sacrifice. That means other things can fall by the wayside, including education and development of other skills. The players' union and many clubs do what they can to help, but is it enough?

Beith: "It's almost ingrained in the culture that it's football, football, football as soon as you leave school. Whereas you look at America, it's all interlinked with college. I think something has to change. Do we put the onus on the clubs to make sure that happens or do the Scottish FA have to put a structure in place? Doing an Open University course gave me an escape when I was injured. It helped my mental health in a way because I wasn't focussing on football or my injury the whole time."

Plummer: "More needs to be done because it really can just be over that quickly. Anybody could get injured like myself, then what? A lot of people just wouldn't know where to start."

Sending clothes to Messi - hope for the future

Lionel Messi has worn Robb's apparel

For all the difficulties, many players overcome the challenges and make a successful transition to life after football. Robb and Plummer both have businesses selling clothing. Indeed, through ex-team-mate Andy Robertson, Robb and Corcoran have managed to get Lionel Messi wearing their apparel.

Robb: "I was always interested in buying and selling things. Lee Mair and Lee Wilkie - who I played with at Dundee and Dundee United - would say 'you'd buy a bag of sweeties for a pound and try to sell them for £1.50'.

"With the business I feel as though I'm in control, whereas with football I never had that. I feel like the more work I put in, the more rewards I'm getting, whereas with football I never got that because I kept breaking down with injury. What I've found is that you have to find something that gives you the same buzz as football."

Plummer: "When I went to Motherwell, I started my business and that helped me take my mind off the negative stuff. That's another thing I would advise any player going through a really serious injury would be to try and not focus everything on that."