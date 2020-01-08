Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says no point getting 'violin out' about referees

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Christie charged for Morelos genital grab

Clubs can "cry wolf and get the violin out" about refereeing injustices, but doing so is a waste of time, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Celtic have criticised the decision to ban Ryan Christie for three games for grabbing Alfredo Morelos by the genitals in last month's Old Firm game.

However, Gerrard pointed to occasions when he felt his side had suffered at the hands of officials.

"The Christie situation is for Celtic to deal with," he told Sky Sports.

"In terms of the consistency across the board with the referees and getting cited, I think all the managers are going to ask for consistency. Especially when they're on the wrong side of it.

"Prior to that, we've had decisions that haven't gone our way. A cup final went against us because of a decision, we never got a penalty up at Aberdeen.

"You can cry wolf and get the violin out if you want but the reality is, you have to get on with it."

Gerrard - who has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for December - said the Christie verdict was for Neil Lennon to talk about.

And the Celtic manager described himself as "very disappointed and a bit bewildered" by the sanction.

A hearing on Monday upheld the two-game ban initially given to the Scotland midfielder, with a further one added due to a previous red against Livingston.

"How they can come to that conclusion with what we've seen, and knowing Ryan's character as well, is beyond me," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It's not consistent because we've seen many other instances that could be perceived as far worse than that. We feel very hard done by on this occasion."