Neil Lennon: Celtic 'don't want to sell' striker Odsonne Edouard

Any bids for Odsonne Edouard would be "very unwelcome", says manager Neil Lennon, after the Celtic striker was linked with a move to Leicester City.

Former Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly preparing a £30m offer for the France Under-21 forward.

Edouard, brought to Celtic by Rodgers in a club record £9m move, is 18 months into a four-year deal and has scored 17 times in 31 Celtic games this season.

"We can't stop bids coming in but we don't want to sell him," Lennon said.

"We want him here for the second half of the season."

Lennon is determined to strengthen his squad for the resumption of the title race, with Celtic's Old Firm defeat last month leaving them two points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership having played a game more.

Talks with Slovan Bratislava over a move for striker Andraz Sporar have yet to come to fruition and Poland Under-21 international Patryk Klimala is the latest attacker to be linked.

"There's a number of options. We're working hard behind the scenes to try to negotiate a deal and bring some players in," Lennon added. "We're hoping by the time this week finishes we'll have one or two new faces in."

Lennon hopes his side's first home loss to Rangers in nine years "might be a good thing for us" as he attempts to steer the champions to a record-equalling ninth successive title.

"It might get us to refocus again, not that we really needed to," he said. "It strengthens the instincts to come back even stronger.

"It was a gruesome December and a gruelling first half of the season. Over the piece it's been magnificent. We didn't finish it well, but that's the motivation for us going into the second half of the season."