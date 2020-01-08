Carlton Morris: MK Dons sign Norwich striker after Rotherham spell cut short

Carlton Morris made his last Rotherham appearance as a substitute in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by Hull

League One side MK Dons have signed Norwich striker Carlton Morris on loan for the rest of the season after his spell at Rotherham was cut short.

The 24-year-old joined the Millers on a season-long loan in May - scoring four goals in 28 appearances - but was recalled by Norwich on Wednesday.

Morris is Russell Martin's first signing as MK Dons boss.

"Me and Russ have been close for years. He was very helpful to me as a young pro at Norwich," he said.

"I've always appreciated that and now I have the opportunity to work under him - it was an opportunity I didn't want to pass up on."

