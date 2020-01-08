Salford City's existing shareholders have invested an extra £2.5m in the League Two club

Peter Lim (left) owns 48% of Salford City, while David Beckham became a co-owner in January 2019

Salford City say existing shareholders have invested almost £2.5m over the past six months to aid its push through the Football League.

The League Two club, in whom David Beckham and Ryan Giggs both have a 10% stake, have enjoyed four promotions in five seasons.

In addition, they have completely rebuilt their Moor Lane ground so it complies with EFL standards.

Singapore billionaire Peter Lim owns 40% and has overseen the club's rise.

Beckham and Giggs' former Manchester United and England team-mates Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt also have a stake in the club.

But the transformation in the club's status has been expensive.

In their most recent financial accounts to 30 June, 2018, Salford revealed they received £2,441,655 - understood to be interest-free loans - from their ownership.

Since then, Salford have published two 'allotment of shares' returns - money received from the creation of new shares.

The first, in July, was for £2.1m worth of shares. This was followed by another, on 3 January this year, for a further £400,000.

A club official said the money had come from existing shareholders and will be used as investment on the football side of the business and ground development.

Salford are currently nine points off the League Two play-offs and on Tuesday reached the last eight of the EFL Trophy.