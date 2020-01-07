FA to review broadcast rights over betting deal

Arsenal beat Leeds on Monday in the final game of the FA Cup third round weekend

The Football Association will review the sale of FA Cup broadcast rights related to matches available to watch on a gambling website.

Since the start of last season, bookmaker Bet365 has had rights to show FA Cup ties on its website and app.

To watch, fans had to place a bet or open an account with a deposit.

"We will review this element of the media rights sales process ahead of tendering rights from the 2024/25 season," an FA spokesperson said.

Twenty-three third-round matches were available to watch on Bet365 last weekend - all those that did not kick-off at 15:01 GMT on Saturday.

The FA announced it was cutting its ties with gambling firms in July 2017, but this deal was done in January 2017.

"The FA agreed a media rights deal with IMG in early 2017, part of which permits them to sell the right to show live footage or clips of FA Cup matches to bookmakers. Bet365 acquired these rights from IMG to use from the start of the 2018/19 season.

"This deal was agreed before we made a clear decision on the FA's relationship with gambling companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes."

All matches in the FA Cup third round started an minute late as part of the FA's Head's Up mental health campaign.

According to Bet365, the matches are available to anyone who had placed a bet or put a deposit in their account in the 24 hours before kick off.