Michael McCrudden: Forward joins Cliftonville from Derry City

Michael McCrudden struggled for regular game time in his second spell at Derry City

Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville have signed former Institute forward Michael McCrudden from Derry City.

The 28-year-old will be reunited with former boss Paddy McLaughlin, after the pair helped Stute to promotion to the top flight in 2018.

McCrudden moved to Derry City from Institute in February but missed five months with a metatarsal injury.

He made 19 appearances for Derry as Declan Devine's men secured European football for next season.

McCrudden hits four as Institute beat Cliftonville 6-4

After starting out his career at Newcastle United, McCrudden moved to Derry City before two spells with Institute either side of a switch to Ballinamallard.

McLaughlin handed McCrudden the armband on his return to Drumahoe, and Stute ended up dominating the Championship to secure promotion in 2017/18.

McCrudden scored four times for Stute against Cliftonville before his move to Derry City in February last year, which was curtailed by a broken metatarsal after only three games.

Cliftonville lead Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran by three points at the top of the Irish Premiership after an impressive campaign to date.