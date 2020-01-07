Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham midfielder ruled out until April

Sissoko injured his right knee at Southampton on New Year's Day

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been ruled out until April after having knee surgery.

Sissoko, 30, injured the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during Spurs' 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

The France international has featured in 20 of Spurs' 21 Premier League games this season, scoring twice.

The club said his recovery will be monitored with "a view to returning to training in early April".

Last week, Tottenham announced striker Harry Kane will be sidelined with a torn hamstring, although no timescale was given for the England captain's return.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.