Ryan Schofield: Livingston sign Huddersfield goalkeeper on loan

Ryan Schofield made his Huddersfield debut in August

Livingston have signed goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan from Huddersfield Town after first-choice Matija Sarkic was recalled by Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old Schofield, an England Under-20 international, has made two appearances for the Terries this term.

"I think the opportunity was too good to turn down when you look at the teams in the league and the profile of the league," he told Livingston's website.

"The deal happened quickly, but as soon as I heard about it I was ready to go."

Schofield has travelled to La Manga to join Livingston at their training camp during the Scottish Premiership's winter break.

It is his third loan spell from Hudderfield having spent time with FC United and Telford without playing before making 17 appearances in the second half of last season with Notts County as they were relegated from England's League Two.

He played in Huddersfield's 1-0 EFL Cup defeat by Lincoln City in August and a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough in the Championship in October and goalkeeper coach Paul Clements thinks a move to the side sitting fifth in the Scottish top flight will "further his development".

"He did well to cope with the challenge of men's football at Notts County last season and this move will provide him with new tests against higher-quality opposition in a very competitive league," he told his club website.

"It was also important that Ryan has a high quality of training and, under the supervision of goalkeeping coach Tony Caig, I believe he will be in good hands.

"I've been lucky enough to work with a lot of very talented young goalkeepers during my career and Ryan is up there with them.

"He has done well in training and when called upon this season with our first team, but this step is a really important one for him."