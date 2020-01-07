Billy Waters: Striker joins Newport from Northampton

A former England C international. Billy Walters is eligible to play for England and Wales

Newport County have signed forward Billy Waters from Northampton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old previously played for Crewe Alexandra and Cheltenham Town and has made 13 appearances this season.

"I am buzzing to have signed. I am very happy at how fast it has all been sorted and I am raring to get going now," Walters said.

"It's great news having Billy in. I've watched him for a number of years," Newport boss Michael Flynn added.