Shaun Harvey: Former EFL chief executive gets £500,000 pay-off

Shaun Harvey spent six years as chief executive of the EFL before leaving in May 2019

Former English Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey has been given a £500,000 pay-off by the organisation.

In a move that has attracted criticism from inside and outside the game, Harvey received £510,000 severance, in addition to his £495,000 annual salary.

Harvey left the EFL after six years at the end of last season.

Many observers felt he failed to act quickly enough to prevent clubs such as Bolton and Charlton getting into financial trouble.

Within three months of his departure, League One Bury became the first club since 1992 to drop out of the EFL after failing to fulfil a series of fixtures.

In addition, Harvey angered leading Championship clubs over the way he pushed through a five-year TV deal with Sky Sports in 2018.

Many clubs felt it undervalued the product and also reduced their potential to make money through live streaming as Sky were also allowed to broadcast games.

The EFL have declined to comment on the payment.