FA Cup: BBC One to show third-round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough

Tottenham's FA Cup third-round replay at home to Middlesbrough will be shown live on BBC One.

The winner of the replay on Tuesday, 14 January (kick off 20:05 GMT) will be away to Southampton in the fourth round.

Middlesbrough took the lead against Spurs on Sunday through Ashley Fletcher before Lucas Moura's equaliser.

The replay between Manchester United and Wolves will be shown on BT Sport on Wednesday, 15 January (19:45 GMT).

BBC television coverage of the FA Cup third-round weekend across various programmes attracted 16m viewers.

Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday was watched by a peak BBC One audience of 7.2m people while Arsenal's 1-0 win over Leeds on Monday attracted a peak BBC One audience of 6.1m.