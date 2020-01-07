Roberto Pereyra: Watford's midfielder has three-match suspension overturned

Roberto Pereyra scored in the 34th minute against Tranmere before being shown a red card in the 89th minute

Watford have successfully appealed against the three-match ban handed to Roberto Pereyra after he was sent off in the FA Cup against Tranmere.

The Hornets played the last few minutes of the 3-3 draw with 10 men after he was shown a red card for violent conduct by referee Graham Scott after a foul on Kieron Morris.

Argentine midfielder Pereyra, 29, will now be available for Sunday's Premier League game at Bournemouth, the third-round replay two days later at Tranmere and the league match against Tottenham.

Watford are 19th in the Premier League but unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

Against Tranmere they held a 3-0 lead after 34 minutes - Pereyra among the scorers - before the League One side scored three goals in the last 25 minutes to force a replay.