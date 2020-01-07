Wes McDonald: Walsall winger signs new 18-month contract with League Two club

Walsall have not lost a game in which Wes McDonald has scored - five times now, all this season

Walsall winger Wes McDonald has signed a new 18-month contract with the League Two play-off hopefuls.

McDonald's current deal was due to expire following Saturday's game against Cheltenham Town.

But he has now tied himself to the Banks's Stadium until June 2021.

McDonald has played a major role in improving Walsall's recent run of just one defeat in nine league games which has lifted the Saddlers within eight points of a play-off place.

He has had a hand in seven goals in his last eight matches - and Walsall have not lost a game in which he has scored, a run that is now up to five matches, all this season.

Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke said: "He's become a fans favourite. There are areas he can improve but, if he continues to do so, then we'll have one hell of a player on our hands."