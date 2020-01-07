Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss given one-game touchline ban

Karl Robinson has been in charge of Oxford United since March 2018

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has been given a one-match touchline suspension by the Football Association for 'insulting and improper' conduct towards a referee.

He was also fined £4,000 by an independent Regulatory Commission for verbally abusing Craig Hicks during Oxford's game with Shrewsbury Town.

The incident happened towards the end of the 0-0 draw on 7 December.

Robinson denied the charge but the Commission panel found him guilty.

And he will have to sit in the stand for fourth-placed Oxford's home game against second-placed Rotherham United, one of their main promotion rivals, this Saturday.