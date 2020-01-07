Newcastle: Injury problems ease as six players return to training for Magpies

Defender Ciaran Clark has missed six matches for Newcastle because of a calf injury

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has been boosted by the return to training of six players after the club's injury problems over the festive period.

Four players went off injured in their 3-0 home defeat by Leicester on 1 January, with Newcastle having to play 39 minutes with 10 men.

Jetro Willems was one of those to be injured on New Year's Day but is now back in training, as are fellow defenders Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark, midfielder Miguel Almiron and forwards Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll.

However, the other three players to go off against Leicester - Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar - remain sidelined.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who fractured his tibia against Bournemouth in November, is also expected back on the training pitch this week, while winger Allan Saint-Maximin has stepped up his comeback from a hamstring tear in recent days.

Bruce has repeatedly voiced his concern at the festive schedule, which he is convinced contributed to the club's lengthy casualty list.

Newcastle, 13th in the table, lost all three of their Premier League games between 26 December and 1 January and could then only draw 1-1 at League One Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Bruce's side play at Wolves on Saturday, have the FA Cup replay at home to Rochdale on 14 January and then host Chelsea four days later in the league.