Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says ankle surgery 'went well'

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba made substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle on his return from three months out with injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had surgery on his latest ankle problem on Tuesday and said the procedure "went well".

The 26-year-old, who briefly returned to action in December having recovered from a previous ankle problem, has only made eight appearances this season.

After the operation, the French World Cup winner added: "We have to keep the positive energy."

Pogba is expected to be sidelined for another four weeks.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during this transfer window, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted in December that the player would not be leaving in January.

