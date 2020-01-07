Josh Barrett: Bristol Rovers sign midfielder from Reading for undisclosed fee

Josh Barrett previously had spells on loan with Coventry City and Aldershot and has made seven Reading appearances this season

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Josh Barrett from Championship side Reading on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old came through the academy at the Royals and has made 13 first-team appearances.

"He's a player who will add another dimension to our squad and is someone we've watched," boss Ben Garner said.

"He's looking to kickstart his career and we feel this is the perfect club to let him demonstrate his attributes."

