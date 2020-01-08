Motherwell: Alan Burrows surprised rivals didn't move for manager Stephen Robinson

Motherwell have finished seventh and eighth in Stephen Robinson's two full seasons at the helm

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says he was "surprised" neither Hearts nor Hibernian made an approach for manager Stephen Robinson this season.

Hearts sacked Craig Levein on Halloween and replaced him with Daniel Stendel five weeks later, while Hibs chose Jack Ross to succeed head coach Paul Heckingbottom in mid November.

Robinson has led Motherwell to two cup finals since his arrival in March 2017.

"I was bracing myself for contact from somebody," Burrows said.

"The fact that those two jobs in Edinburgh came up… I would expect someone to come in. I am delighted that they didn't.

"But I'm also not naive enough to know that if he continues to perform in the way he performs, then of course he's going to court interest from other places. That's just a testament to the job that he's doing."

Motherwell announced two months ago they are virtually debt-free after repayments of around £1.5m to former owners John Boyle and Les Hutchison, who facilitated the Well Society's takeover in 2016.

And Burrows, speaking to the Motherwell FC: The Longer Listen podcast, says moving away from Fir Park remains a long-term option.

"It has to be on our agenda about what the long-term future of either this stadium or a new venue is," he said.

"We need to adapt this ground or [move] somewhere else in the not too dim or distant future or we are seriously in danger of going static."