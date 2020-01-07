Motherwell: Trevor Carson signs two-and-a-half-year contract

Trevor Carson has not played for Motherwell since November 2018

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says signing a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the club was a "no-brainer".

Northern Ireland's Carson joined the club in June 2017 before reaching the final of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in his first season.

The 31-year-old missed the second half of last season after developing deep vein thrombosis in his leg and has been understudy to Mark Gillespie this term.

"I am delighted to be staying," said Carson, whose deal expired in June.

"It was a no-brainer to stay with a team that is continuing to constantly improve.

"I will keep working hard for the squad as we try and push in in the second half of the season and beyond."

Carson has not played since a 7-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in November 2018, and was told by doctors they were "90% sure" he had cancer before diagnosing DVT.

He was signed by Stephen Robinson from Hartlepool United in 2017, and the Fir Park manager is delighted that he is staying

"It's a huge positive for us to tie down Trevor to a new deal," he said.

"We know how capable a goalkeeper he is from the achievements he has already had at the club, from being player of the year in our double cup final season, and achieving full international recognition."